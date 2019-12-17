Larry Warford carted to locker room with knee injury

Only one thing has gone wrong for the Saints on a record-setting night: Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford was in the locker room when Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning for the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns record.

Warford was injured with 12:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It appeared the athletic training staff was examining his knee, but the Saints have not announced an injury.

He needed assistance off the field. A cart took him to the locker room from the sideline.

Patrick Omameh and Will Clapp both have had time in Warford’s spot since he left for the locker room.

Warford, a two-time Pro Bowler, had played ever snap this season.

UPDATE 10:37 P.M.: The Saints have ruled out Warford with a knee injury.