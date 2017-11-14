Larry Rothschild will return as Yankees pitching coach in 2018

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that Larry Rothschild will return as the Yankees’ pitching coach in 2018. This is the case even though a new Yankees manager has not yet been hired.

Rothschild has been the Yankees’ pitching coach for seven seasons. Yankees staffs have been pretty good under his watch. They’ve limited walks throughout his tenure. In 2017 the staff allowed the third fewest runs in the majors. They were tenth in that department in 2016.

