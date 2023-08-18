Larry the 'psychic parrot' predicts winner of World Cup final
Larry the 'psychic parrot' predicts winner of World Cup final. Source: ITV
Let’s take a quick trip through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games of the season.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Wiegman is 90 minutes from World Cup glory and the most-fancied candidate for the U.S. women’s national team coaching vacancy, all because she seized one opportunity and never looked back.
Amanda Lemos is confident that her punching power could be the difference, but Zhang has proven she can take it as well as she can give it.
The Pac-12 should be very entertaining in what could be its last year of existence.
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
The Dodgers are getting hot at the right time.
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.
Viktor Hovland took the third spot on the European team on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
The Daily Telegraph sent a helicopter to film England's practices ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match with Australia.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
As he remains under contract with the Sixers, having picked up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season before immediately requesting a trade, traveling down this path would put him face-to-face with some stiff penalties.
As he sweated his way through his pants, Lucas Glover remained an inspiration to golfers everywhere.