Larry Ogunjobi visited with Jets

Back in March, it looked like free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was going to sign with the Bears.

But then Chicago failed Ogunjobi’s physical, keeping him on the open market. Now nearly two months later, Ogunjobi could be close to finding a new home.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ogunjobi has spent the last two days visiting with the Jets.

Ogunjobi played the 2021 season for the Bengals, starting 16 games. He had a career-high 7.0 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits. But Ogunjobi missed most of the postseason after suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery in the wild card round against the Raiders.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Ogunjobi played his first four seasons for the Browns. He’s recorded 21.5 sacks with 41 tackles for loss and 53 quarterback hits in 76 games with 63 starts.

