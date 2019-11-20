Larry Ogunjobi’s one-game suspension upheld on appeal

The Browns won’t have defensive end Larry Ogunjobi in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Dolphins.

That was the expectation once the NFL announced a one-game suspension for Ogunjobi last Friday for shoving Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during an altercation at the end of Cleveland’s win last Thursday night. Ogunjobi’s appeal of that suspension was heard by appeals officer James Thrash on Monday.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Thrash upheld the suspension. Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, did rescind an additional $10,527 fine that was handed down to Ogunjobi.

Thrash also heard Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s appeal of his indefinite suspension on Wednesday. Fellow appeals officer Derrick Brooks heard Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey‘s appeal of his three-game ban. The league said decisions on the other two bans are due later this week.