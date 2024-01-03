Larry Headrick named South-Doyle football coach

South-Doyle football has found its newest coach in Larry Headrick, the school announced on social media.

“SDHS administration would like to welcome Larry “L.A.” Headrick to SoKno as the 6th Head Football Coach in South-Doyle High School history,” the school posted.

Headrick replaces Paul Shelton who resigned on Dec. 19 after two seasons.

Before becoming the new coach of South-Doyle, Headrick was the defensive coordinator at Fulton this past season. He had been an assistant with Fulton since 2017. He had also previously been a defensive coordinator at The King’s Academy as well as an assistant coach at Central and Catholic.

There will be a meeting with returning football players tomorrow at 3:00pm in the team room of the field house. pic.twitter.com/7mYZ9YNcTD — 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡-𝐃𝐨𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 (@southdoylehs) January 3, 2024

The 2024 season will be Headrick's first as a head coach.

Fulton football had a 2-9 season in 2023 that ended in a 48-14 Class 4A first-round loss to Greeneville.

South-Doyle has missed the Class 4A postseason in the two years under Shelton with back-to-back years going 2-8 record.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email toyloy.brown@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly Twitter, @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TSSAA football: South-Doyle hires first-time coach Larry Headrick