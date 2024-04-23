Larry H. Miller Week 37 high school star athletes of the week

Deseret News Week 37 preps of the week

Baseball

Kampton Fuller, Provo (Sr.)

With Kampton Fuller leading the way, Provo took two of three games against Mountain View last week as they try to build momentum heading into the final week of the regular season.

After a strong performance last week, Fuller’s slash line sits at .409/.524/.530 with a 1.054 OPS.

He’s batting .500 with runners in scoring position with 24 RBIs. He’s 12 for 12 on stolen base attempts with six doubles and 25 runs scores.

“Kampy plays left and centerfield for the Bulldogs, and he has worked hard to make himself an exceptional defensive outfielder,” said Provo coach Lance Moore. “His biggest contributions, however, are the facts that he is a great leader, an excellent example for our younger players, and he is an on-base machine.”

Softball

Jane Borst, Rowland Hall (So.)

Jane Borst’s speed has been a great weapon for Rowland Hall so far this season.

The lefty slapper went 4 for 5 with six stolen bases against North Summit last week, and her speed is just as big a weapon defensively.

Rowland Hall coach Kathy Howa said Borst robbed three home run balls by North Summit last week, and then turned two double plays by tracking down fly balls that seemed like sure hits.

“Jane Borst is one of the fastest players I have ever coached. She is a left-handed slapper and is hard to get out. Jane’s speed in the outfield has helped her catch balls in every direction. If it is anywhere in the vicinity, she has it. Jane has 17 stolen bases so far this year in eight games. She is very well rounded from the field to the plate, an all-around athlete,” said Rowland Hall coach Kathy Howa.

Josh Hamblin, Weber track | Provided by Weber

Jane Poll, Morgan golf | Provided by Morgan

Heath Roper, Logan volleyball | Andrew Titensor 713-4771

Hazel Baker, Olympus lacrosse | Provided by Olympus

Jack Nixon, East lacrosse | Provided by East

Carlos Nieto-Rosales, Murray soccer | Provided by Murray

Presley Gray, American Fork track | Provided by American Fork

Kampton Fuller, Provo baseball | Provided by Provo

Jane Borst, Rowland Hall softball | Provided by Rowland Hall

Austin Beckstrom, Dixie tennis | Provided by Dixie

Boys Soccer

Carlos Nieto-Rosales, Murray (So.)

Carlos Nieto-Rosales contribution in the attack continues to pay big divides for Murray’s soccer team.

The sophomore has recorded five goals and five assists, and those 10 goal contributions has led to a 9-1 record for the Spartans with four games left in the regular season.

“Carlos Nieto-Rosales is a very talented player with fantastic footwork. Along with being a very good striker, Carlos works hard on defense and has the vision and passing ability to play in the midfield. Carlos has done it all for us,” said Murray coach Bryan DeMann.

Last Friday in Murray’s 3-2 win over Stansbury, Nieto-Rosales notched an early goal to give the Spartans the early momentum.

Boys Track

Josh Hamblin, Weber (So.)

Josh Hamblin is no stranger to the track podium, finishing first in the 6A 110 hurdles as a freshman, and then fourth in the 300 hurdles.

This season, he continues to make major strides. Hamblin won both the 110 and 300 hurdles at the Davis Invitational last Saturday,

“Josh is one of the hardest-working athletes, and is very keen on the details of his sport. With his success he stays humble, works well with teammates and strives to be better every day. He’s never satisfied,” said Weber coach Ben VanBeekum.

Hamblin’s time of 37.04 in the 300 hurdles is the best mark in Utah this spring and the third-fastest time in state history. The state record is 36.30 set 11 years ago by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp. His time of 14.22 is the second-best time in Utah this season.

Girls Track

Presley Gray, American Fork (Sr.)

A year ago at the 6A state track meet, Presley Gray finished sixth with a time of 16′04′50.

Last week on her home track at the Cavemen Invitational, she flew past that mark with the best jump in Utah this spring.

Gray leapt 18′05 to win the long jump, posting the best distance in Utah this spring by six inches.

“Presley is a dedicated and passionate worker and expects her best efforts in practice and competition. She is a great athlete-coach for her teammates as well,” said American Fork coach Brett Myrup.

Gray is also one of the best high jumpers in the state. Last month in a meet at Timpanogos, she cleared 5′09, the third-best height in Utah this year.

Boys volleyball

Heath Roper, Logan (Sr.)

Led by senior Heath Roper, Logan won all five games at the North Sanpete Invitational last weekend as the Grizzlies improved to 14-3 in this first season as a sanctioned UHSAA sport.

Logan has won 14 straight games since dropping its opening three matches.

“When an opposing team sees Logan High in their schedule, they will hopelessly plan up ways to stop Heath Roper. Unfortunately for them, Heath is an unstoppable force,” said Logan coach Preston Howe. “Heath is a leader for our team, our region, and our state in kills. He is powerful, aggressive, and wickedly smart. Off the court, Heath is also a leader. He carries himself in a way that his younger teammates look up to. When Heath speaks, people listen.”

For the season, Roper has recorded 208 kills in 57 sets with a .336 hitting percentage.

Boys lacrosse

Jack Nixon, East (Sr.)

Jack Nixon has played a big role this season in leading East to a 7-2 record so far heading into a big week for the Leopards.

The second-year captain has a save percentage of 65.5% this year with 97 saves. For this career, he’s recorded 435 saves.

“He is consistently the first player to the field and the last to leave, and totally devoted to his teammates,” said East coach Charlie Freeman.

Nixon has signed to compete at Southern Virginia University next season.

Girls lacrosse

Hazel Baker, Olympus (Sr.)

Hazer Baker is a goal-scoring machine any time she steps on the field for the Titans.

Last week in Olympus’ 17-6 win over region foe Brighton, Baker notched four goals and one assist. For the season, Baker — a Deseret News first team all-stater a year ago — has recorded 30 goals and 12 assists for Olympus.

The University of Oregon commit is second on the team with 42 points.

Boys tennis

Austin Beckstrom, Dixie (Sr.)

Austin Beckstrom was a key part of Dixie’s state championship run a year ago, and his play this year has Dixie eyeing a repeat.

Last weekend at the Austin Invitational in Utah County, Beckstrom teammates with Lincoln Crooks to post a 4-0 record at Second Doubles.

“Austin was a key piece to last year’s state championship team. Austin’s experience and leadership on the court paid off big time in last weekend’s matches,” said Dixie coach Christian Wright. “Paired up with Lincoln Crooks, they had a very solid performance. Something positive to build upon.”

For the season, Beckstrom is 10-2 when competing at Second Doubles, and 6-2 when competing at First Doubles.

Girls golf

Jane Poll, Morgan (Jr.)

As the 3A girls golf season heads into the home stretch with just two weeks remaining, junior Jane Poll finds her self in a neck-and-neck battle for Region 13 medalist honors.

Through eight matches, Poll is averaging an 83.9 for the Trojans, with Union’s Brooklyn Brown close behind with an 84.6.

“The Last few years Jane has worked very hard on her game. She made a big jump since last season and it has been paying dividends for her team and as an individual. She is such a fun girl to coach,” said Morgan coach Dennis Peterson.

As a sophomore a year ago, Poll finished tied for 19th at the 3A state tournament, but this year she’s a threat to crack the top 10 with the way she’s been playing.