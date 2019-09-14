Larry Garron, member of original Patriots team, dies at 82

Larry Garron, a member of the original Boston Patriots team of 1960, has died. He was 82.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day One,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”

A member of the franchise’s all-1960s team, Garron still holds the franchie record for the longest run from scrimmage: 85 yards.

Garron retired with 2,981 rushing yards, 2,502 receiving yards, 2,322 return yards, and 42 total touchdowns.