Larry Fitzgerald won’t say he’s retired but doesn’t envision playing football again

Arizona Cardinals fans have been hoping for some sort of finality to the career of legendary former NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He played 17 years for the team, weathered retirement or trade rumors for roughly 10 years and then just didn’t play in 2021. He did not announce his retirement.

On Tuesday, he got as close as he could to saying he is retired, but he refuses to say he is retired.

At a charity event, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, Fitzgerald hasn’t announced his retirement because he does not consider himself retired.

“I’m not retired,” he told Weinfuss. “I’m 38 years old. I’m a long way from retirement. Yeah, a long way.”

In terms of traditional retirement, of course he is a long way off. We all know this was in regards to his NFL career, and he knows it.

He just won’t say it.

However, don’t count on a return.

A kid at the event asked him if he would come back and play. According to Weinfuss, Fitzgerald said, “No, I’m pretty good right now.”

He went beyond that with reporters.

“I had a great run,” he said, according to 12 News’ Cameron Cox. “I wouldn’t change anything. I wish I could’ve delivered more for the valley in terms of winning a championship, but that’s water under the bridge at this point.”

No, Larry Fitzgerald will not be playing in the NFL again. No, he will not say he is retired.

He will continue to not play football and one day, maybe this coming season or in the seasons to come, he will return to State Farm Stadium to be placed in the Ring of Honor and/or have his No. 11 retired. That will give Cardinals fans what they want — the chance to cheer him again and say thank you and goodbye.

