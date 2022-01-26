Larry Fitzgerald tabbed to lead Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee

Larry Fitzgerald is giving Arizona Cardinals fans yet another sign that his NFL career is over. While he has not officially announced his retirement from the game, he sure is acting like a retired football player.

He has a radio show and now has been named the Executive Host for the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium next year.

Fitzgerald will be part of a ceremonial passing of the football at SoFi Stadium where this year’s Super Bowl will be played to signify the passing on of the Super Bowl from Los Angeles to Glendale.

Between Fitzgerald’s role as a part owner of the Phoenix Suns, his radio show and now his role on the Super Bowl committee here in Arizona, it is safe to say that he considers his playing days over.

