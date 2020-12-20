Larry Fitzgerald makes jaw-dropping TD catch, is back from grueling COVID-19 bout

Larry Fitzgerald’s bounce-back from COVID-19 seems to be going well.

In his second game back from a difficult bout with the coronavirus, Fitzgerald made a catch that stands up nicely alongside the many highlights of his future Hall of Fame career.

With 2:21 remaining in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Kyler Murray found himself under pressure on second-and-goal from the 14-yard line. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback scrambled to escape the rush — as he so often does — and found Fitzgerald blanketed in the back left corner of the end zone by Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

He didn’t hesitate to uncork a pass.

Larry Fitzgerald added another highlight to his lengthy reel on Sunday. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Best hands ever?

With Robey-Coleman’s hands all over him, Fitzgerald flipped his hips from the sideline and jutted his hands out and snagged the ball. As his body tumbled toward the back pylon he got both feet and held on to the ball for the 121st touchdown catch of his career.

It was his first score this season. And it was vintage Fitzgerald.

While teammate DeAndre Hopkins rightfully gets credit for the best hands in the NFL today, Fitzgerald arguably has the best hands in the history of the game. He just doesn’t have as many opportunities to use them in his 17th NFL season.

Fitzgerald fresh off COVID-19 bout

Making it even more impressive is that Fitzgerald is coming off a battle with COVID-19 he says led to a nine-pound weight loss and prompted him to update his will. Fitzgerald tested positive on Thanksgiving and started showing symptoms days later. He missed two games before returning last week against the New York Giants.

While it’s great to see Fitzgerald doing what he does best, its even better that he’s healthy enough to do so.

