Larry Fitzgerald: Kyler Murray knows the offense better than we do

Kyler Murray is a rookie quarterback, and Larry Fitzgerald is a longtime veteran, future Hall of Fame receiver who has spent his entire career in Arizona. And yet it’s Murray who’s ahead of Fitzgerald in learning the Cardinals’ offense.

Fitzgerald says Murray is the player running the show in minicamp and actually has a firmer grasp of new coach Kliff Kingsbury’s system than anyone else.

“He knows the system better than we do,” Fitzgerald said, via Mike Jurecki of the team’s website. “He can get us into any play at any time and then he has the ultimate weapon in the exit button.”

That’s unsurprising, in the sense that Murray is coming directly from a college system not unlike the one Kingsbury is bringing to the NFL. Last college season, long before anyone had any idea that Kingsbury would coach Murray in the NFL, Kingsbury gushed about Murray as the perfect quarterback to run the offense he’d want to run in the pros. But while unsurprising, it’s nonetheless impressive that in such a short time, Murray has made such a good impression on Fitzgerald.