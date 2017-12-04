Larry Fitzgerald isn’t celebrating milestones while Cardinals lose

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 15,000 receiving yards earlier this year and he continued climbing that all-time leaderboard on Sunday when he passed Isaac Bruce to move into fourth place.

Fitzgerald, who had 10 catches for 98 yards on Sunday, also became the third player to reach 1,200 career receptions. Fitzgerald got there in fewer games than either Jerry Rice or Tony Gonzalez, but he wasn’t feeling particularly celebratory after the Cardinals dropped to 5-7 in a 32-16 loss to the Rams.

“The season hasn’t gone the way we had hoped,” Fitzgerald said. via the Arizona Republic. “It’s hard to take any joy in losing. When I’m done and retired, when I see you over at Starbucks one day, we can reminisce about it, but I don’t feel good about it now.”

Fitzgerald signed an extension that keeps him under contract through next year, although he hasn’t publicly discussed his plans for 2018 at this point. Returning would allow him a chance to continue climbing those lists while potentially playing for a team with higher hopes of winning than this year’s Cardinals give him on a weekly basis.