Larry Fitzgerald explains Ndamukong Suh eye-poke video

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has a history of questionable conduct on the football field. Suh has kicked a player in the groin, stepped on Aaron Rodgers and received a $100,000 fine — the largest ever at the time — for an illegal block. Suh even has his own “cheap shot compilation” on YouTube.

So when a video emerged of Suh poking Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald in the eye, everyone assumed the worst.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Did Ndamukong Suh seriously try to poke Larry Fitzgerald's eye on Sunday? That's messed up. Wow. pic.twitter.com/GO8rdGW0RR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2018





Turns out, everyone overreacted. Fitzgerald explained on Twitter that he and Suh are actually good friends and the whole thing was just them messing around.

Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player. That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 26, 2018





Suh, who was likely getting some hateful comments on Twitter, appreciated Fitzgerald setting the record straight. He responded to Fitzgerald’s tweet by saying, “Thank you brother.”

Story continues

Suh probably also appreciated Fitzgerald saving him some money. Had the NFL reviewed the video, it may have fined or even suspended Suh for his actions.

Now, the Rams will have Suh as they attempt to secure their first-round bye in the postseason. With a win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, the Rams will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Larry Fitzgerald says he is good friends with Ndamukong Suh. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

• Haynes: LeBron could miss a few games

• Report: UFC fighter injured in grenade attack

• Twitter roasts unflattering Draymond sketch

• Bears’ Mack puts on Bulls uniform for Christmas

