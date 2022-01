NBA.com

The Hornets defeated the Celtics, 111-102. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 15 points, ten rebounds and ten assists, his 3rd triple-double of the season and 4th of his career. Terry Rozier added 28 points and ten assists for the Hornets in the victory, while Jayson Tatum tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 25-20 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 23-23.