Rams receiver Cooper Kupp totaled 478 receiving yards this postseason, the second-most in any playoff run in NFL history — second only to Larry Fitzgerald, who thinks Kupp’s accomplishments surpassed his own.

Fitzgerald totaled 546 receiving yards in the 2008 postseason, but his Cardinals came up just short in the Super Bowl. Fitzgerald told Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic that Kupp finishing up with a Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP trophy make his postseason even better.

“I got memories, he’s got hardware,” Fitzgerald said.

That’s a classy comment from Fitzgerald, who recognizes a great receiving performance when he sees one.

Larry Fitzgerald: Cooper Kupp’s playoff run was better than mine, he got hardware originally appeared on Pro Football Talk