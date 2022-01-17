Larry Fitzgerald to be on Cardinals-Rams Manningcast

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams face one another in the first round of the NFL playoffs. The winner will advance to the divisional round and face the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will air on ABC and ESPN with the regular Monday night broadcasting crew, but Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will once again have their alternate broadcast on ESPN2, known as the Manningcast.

When the Cardinals and Rams faced one another in Week 14 on Monday night, there was no Manningcast. One of the Mannings’ guests will be of particular interest to Cardinals fans.

Legendary Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be the first guest of the broadcast.

So if Cardinals fans want a break from the traditional game commentary from Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, make sure to tune in to the Manningcast. You will hear the Mannings’ commentary, which is always insightful because of their experience of playing quarterback at a high level in the NFL. Plus, it will be fun to see what they get Fitzgerald to say.

