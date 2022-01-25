Larry David bashes NFL overtime rules

The voice of reason has weighed in on NFL overtime. The great Larry David spoke his mind with Rich Eisen and says OT is ridiculous as currently structured.

“So ridiculous,” David said. “I win a coin toss and I score a touchdown and the other team, they’re done. No good. Why do they not have a chance? A coin toss is deciding the winner of a game. Nothing makes sense in this world.

“I need to be president, not just NFL commissioner … The coin toss is so idiotic. I mean, it’s not idotic, but give the other team a chance to come back. It’s not fair. It’s just not fair. Let’s do what’s fair.”

🗣 THE OVERTIME RULES ARE RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/eo0p4w46me — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 25, 2022

Of course, the overtime rules mushroomed after Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown on the first drive after the Buffalo Bills lost the coin toss.