Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris on significance of '72 Dolphins' undefeated season 50 years later
Former NFL fullback Larry Csonka and running back Mercury Morris on the significance of the 1972 Miami Dolphins' undefeated season 50 years later.
Former NFL fullback Larry Csonka and running back Mercury Morris on the significance of the 1972 Miami Dolphins' undefeated season 50 years later.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Dolphins host the Steelers in week 7.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Patriots host the Bears in week 7.
The passenger was being “belligerent” at first, and then became violent, police say.
The Patriots' former first-round draft pick talks about his Monday Night Football return to New England
#Michigan moved during the bye week.
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Kirk Ferentz's son, Brian, has driven the Iowa offense into the ground. The Hawkeyes might have hit rock bottom in Week 8.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 8
UT Martin offensive lineman AJ Marquez and his family lost their Florida home in Hurricane Ian. Tennessee football fans rallied to help.