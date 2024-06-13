Larry Csonka apologizes for losing cool when defending perfect Miami Dolphins

Larry Csonka was a huge part of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to have a perfect season in NFL history.

So, it is understandable when the great running back would become upset when question about the team and its place in history.

Csonka apologized for becoming upset. The reality is questioning a team that is the only one to accomplish an undefeated season has become tired. Give those Miami Dolphins all the credit they deserve.

I did lose my cool here but I stand by my point – we achieved perfection and are the only team to do so in the first 100+ years of professional football. My teammates and I already knew this whether the NFL recognized it or not. That said, I am grateful the NFL finally ratified… pic.twitter.com/3FiFSaQipa — Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) June 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire