Advertisement

Larry Csonka apologizes for losing cool when defending perfect Miami Dolphins

barry werner
·1 min read

Larry Csonka was a huge part of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to have a perfect season in NFL history.

So, it is understandable when the great running back would become upset when question about the team and its place in history.

Csonka apologized for becoming upset. The reality is questioning a team that is the only one to accomplish an undefeated season has become tired. Give those Miami Dolphins all the credit they deserve.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire