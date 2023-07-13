Larry Brown and Joe Jacoby former Washington stars are HOF semifinalists

Joe Jacoby has again made the semifinalists list for entrance into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced 60 in the seniors and coaches/contributors categories.

Both of those two categories have a committee of 12 members. They will now vote to move 12 seniors and 12 coaches/contributors through to the next round of the Hall of Fame candidates process. On July 27, the committee will reveal the results of their voting procedure.

Former Washington players Joe Jacoby and Larry Brown head the list for the franchise. Both had significantly great years playing for the burgundy and gold.

Jacoby (1981-93) was a four-time Pro Bowler, voted to the 1980s All-Decade team, one of the original “Hogs,” a starter in 5 NFC Championship games, 4 Super Bowls and 3 Super Bowl championship teams and was an All-Pro twice. The Counter-trey or Counter Gap was a tremendously effective play when left tackle Jacoby and left guard Russ Grimm would pull to the right side of the line, and the running back would follow behind the powerful duo.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 60 Seniors, Coaches and Contributors have been named Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. Full Story: https://t.co/wWJ7NP0rqu pic.twitter.com/jUeC3RfhDV — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 12, 2023

Brown (1969-76) was one of the tougher runners of his era. Brown gained 5,000 yards in five NFL seasons (1969-74), playing in 14-game seasons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and the 1972 AP Most Valuable Player, leading the Redskins to Super Bowl VII.

Others with Washington ties who made the semifinalists lists were: Henry Ellard, Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan and Carl Banks. However, each of these players and coaches made the largest and most significant contributions as part of other NFL franchises and were with Washington only secondarily.

Ellard spent his first 11 seasons with the LA Rams before coming to Washington for his next five seasons.

Schottenheimer coached the Browns to two consecutive AFC Championship games and the Chiefs to a 101-58-1 record in ten seasons before coming to Washington for an 8-8 2001 season.

Shanahan was 138-86 in his 14 seasons with the Broncos, which included two Super Bowl championships. He was 24-40 in his four Washington seasons as head coach before being fired, the owner having sided with Robert Griffin over an elite coaching staff.

Banks, in his nine NY Giant seasons, was a starter on two Super Bowl championship teams; he was also voted to the 1980s All-Decade team, and was a Pro Bowler once and All-Pro once. He only played in Washington during the 1993 season at age 31.

Clark Shaughnessy was only with Washington as an offensive consultant in 1947. He then was the Rams head coach for two seasons and spent 12 seasons (1951-62) coaching the Bears on the defensive staff.

