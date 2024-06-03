Larry Allen, Retired Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame Player, Dead at 52 While on Vacation in Mexico with Family

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the Cowboys said of Allen

Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys star Larry Allen, who was widely considered one of the best offensive lineman ever to play in the NFL, has died at the age of 52.

Allen "passed away suddenly" on Sunday, June 2 "while on vacation in Mexico with his family," the Cowboys confirmed.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the team said in a statement shared on Monday.

They added, “His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

A first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2013, Allen played 14 seasons in the NFL — from 1994 to 2007 — finishing up his career with the San Francisco 49ers after 12 years with the Cowboys.

He was a member of the All-Decade team in the 1990s and 2000s, and was seven-time first-team All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowl player.

In 1996, Allen won a championship with the Cowboys when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

In 2009, the Cowboys signed Allen to a one-day contract so that he could retire as a member of the team.

In a statement, the Cowboys called the former player who stood over 6 feet tall and weighed 325 lbs. “one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.”

The imposing athlete struck so much fear in the eyes of players on opposing teams that some caught what was jokingly referred to as the Larry Allen Flu, deciding late in the week before a game against the Cowboys that they were sick.

“You didn’t sleep easy the night before, hoping you get to play against Larry Allen,” the late Hall of Fame coach and television analyst John Madden once told ESPN Dallas.

“They knew it. There’s no pro football player that has a fear of another guy that plays on that level, but he was so doggone strong and there wasn’t much you could do against him,” he continued.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the NFL honored the late athlete, writing, “The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle, and their three children, Jayla, Loriana and Larry III.

Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future, the Cowboys said.



