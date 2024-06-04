Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer, suddenly dies at 52

Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen has died while vacationing with his family in Mexico.

He was 52.

Allen, who played for the Cowboys for 12 seasons, died suddenly Sunday, according to the football team. It’s not clear at this time what led to the former NFL star’s death.

The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen.



The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen.

During his 14-season career, Allen played both guard and tackle. Drafted out of Sonoma State University in the second round of the 1994 draft, Allen impressed with his strength, size and speed. In 2013, he was inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Among Allen’s many accolades is being part of the Cowboys team that defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, securing the team’s fifth Super Bowl win in the franchise’s history.

The Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones shared a statement on X in honor of his memory, calling him “one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.”

“The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the statement read.

Former Dallas Cowboys player Larry Allen (Tony Gutierrez / AP)

The NFL also mourned the loss of Allen.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen,” the statement read.

Troy Aikman, iconic former Cowboys quarterback who played with Allen in the team’s 1996 Super Bowl victory, called the news of his teammate’s passing “heartbreaking.”

“He was a HOF (Hall of Fame) offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family,” Aikman wrote in a post on X.

