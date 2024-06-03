Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer, Dies at 52

Larry Allen, a Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer, has died at age 52. The football team announced his death on social media on Monday.

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member and pro football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday,” the Dallas Cowboys wrote in a statement. “Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive lineman to ever play in the NFL.”

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen pic.twitter.com/l351PCkqdG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 3, 2024

Allen, an 11-time Pro Bowler, was drafted into the NFL as a second-round draft pick from Sonoma State in 1994. He played for the Cowboys from ’94 to 2005, and took home the win at the 1995 Super Bowl. He later played for the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons. He retired in 2009 as a Cowboy after signing a one-day contract with the team. In 2013, Allen was inducted into the football Hall of Fame.

Read the rest of the Dallas Cowboys’ statement, below:

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner. He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle — whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry II. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.”

