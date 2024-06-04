Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys Great, Dead At 52

Larry Allen, a Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys lineman, has died at age 52.

Allen, or LA as he was affectionately referred to, suddenly died on Sunday (June 2) while vacationing with his family in Mexico, per the Dallas Cowboys. The team released a statement on Monday (June 3) regarding the Los Angeles native’s untimely passing and offered their condolences to one of the most decorated lineman in NFL history.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the team’s statement read. “His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.

“He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle—whom he referred to as his heart and soul—his daughters Jayla and Loriana, and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.”

Dallas also stated that details surrounding a memorial service for Larry Allen will be disclosed in the future.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen ? pic.twitter.com/l351PCkqdG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 3, 2024

Legendary Cowboys Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith both reacted to the news on social media, sending love to their “brother.” Both men played with Allen on the Cowboys and won Super Bowl XXX together. Aikman took to X/Twitter with his message to his late friend, typing, “Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA.”

Smith hit Instagram with his heartfelt message to Allen, where the running back could be seen with eyes full of tears. He stated that he was “reflecting” on the good times spent with the “best lineman” he has ever played with. “I got a call from my daughter. Skylar called to tell me that he passed away. I’m at a loss for words right now. Such a good dude. Great player. Super person. With deaths, bad weather, all kinds of things swirling around, loss of my folks and other friends, it just breaks my heart. I know life is very fragile, and we’re only here for a moment. And we need to make the best out of every moment and not take people for granted.”

“The one thing about Larry Allen I know: he had a big heart, and he lived life to the fullest. A man of very few words, but on the football field [he] was a beast. And he’ll be sorely missed; he’s always missed because he never came back to many of our functions. I don’t know it it’s because he put football behind him and moved on, but my thoughts and prayers go out to his family. My heart is just broken.”

Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA??? — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 3, 2024

Larry Allen was selected in the second-round of the 1994 NFL Draft from Sonoma State. While he may have come from a school that isn’t regularly celebrated in college football, Allen would put the nation on notice during his time with the Cowboys. LA was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times and eventually found himself inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

VIBE sends condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Larry Allen. May he rest in peace.

