How Larne retained the Irish Premiership title

It is party time at Inver Park after Larne retained the Irish Premiership title in mightily impressive fashion.

They finished the season with a ruthless 5-0 win over Coleraine to make it back-to-back Gibson Cups to add to the County Antrim Shield they also retained earlier this season.

After another successful league campaign, BBC Sport NI takes a look at four key factors behind their title triumph.

Defensive solidity

Larne have the meanest defence in the league this year, conceding just 21 goals in 38 games, as they kept 22 clean sheets in the league.

Having a solid foundation to build upon has been crucial for Tiernan Lynch and their defensive record is impressive considering the number of injuries they have had to contend with in defensive positions.

Shaun Want, who was key to Larne's title win last season, hasn't played this year through injury whilst the imperious trio of Cian Bolger, Levi Ives and Ro-Shaun Williams, who would be first choice starters when fit, have all been missing at various points in the season.

The chopping and changing hasn't had a detrimental impact however, with Aaron Donnelly solidifying his place as a key cog in the heart of the back three and the likes of Tomas Cosgrove and Jariel Orozco showing that they are equally as adept at filling in at centre back and right back when required.

Sean Graham and Micheal Glynn have also proven able deputising when called upon, with the latter scoring a fine opener against Coleraine. The team effort defensively has certainly helped Larne to retain their title.

Firepower up front

Larne's front three of Andy Ryan, Lee Bonis and Paul O'Neill have amassed an impressive 99 goal contributions between the three of them in all competitions this season.

Ryan's arrival last January injected new life into Larne's title bid and his seven goals in 14 games after joining from Hamilton got the Inver side over the line.

Despite a few injuries problems this term, Ryan has taken his goal scoring exploits to a new level this campaign.

The 29-year-old scored 24 league goals and provided six assists and he has continued his fine partnership with fellow striker Bonis that was forged at the end of last season.

Bonis had a frustrating spell in November, where O'Neill was given the nod to start ahead of him, but he has really come to life again in 2024 and netted 17 league, including four in one game against Glenavon last month.

O'Neill managed nine goals and two assists in limited minutes this season but has proved to be a good impact substitution.

Their ruthlessness in front of goal from their frontmen has helped them score the most goals in the league and concede the least, a surefire recipe for success.

Smart recruitment

Larne lost two big players in the summer who were key to their title winning campaign as Fuad Sule departed for Glentoran and Graham Kelly joined Coleraine.

Craig Farquhar then sealed a moved to Premier League side Crystal Palace in January after a fine start to the season.

Sule and Kelly spent five years at Inver Park and both amassed over 100 appearances for the club, helping Larne to win promotion from the Championship, three County Antrim Shield titles and the Gibson Cup.

The loss of Sule in particular was a tough one for many Larne fans to swallow, but the club used their vast scouting network and brought in a fine replacement in Jaziel Orozco.

The 19-year-old arrived on loan from Real Salt Lake City and took some time to get up to speed in the Irish Premiership, but has since been a solid presence in defensive midfield. The biggest compliment that can be paid to the young midfielder is that Sule's absence has not been noticed.

Larne were also able to upgrade on Kelly by enticing Cliftonville captain Ives to Inver Park, who was one of six Larne players to make the Irish Premiership Team of the Year, and they also snapped up Ballymena's Sean Graham for further cover in defence.

Like in January last year, Larne were proactive in the transfer market this year and added Chris Gallagher from Cliftonville and free agent Williams, two players who have slotted in seamlessly since their arrivals.

Gallagher has brought his impressive form with Cliftonville to Inver Park, adding goals to his game by playing in a more advanced position whilst Williams' physical presence has been key in the absence of the injured Bolger and Want.

Consistency

Larne won one more game than Linfield, but the key difference between the two sides is that Lynch's team have only suffered two defeats, whilst the Blues have lost five league games.

After their shock defeat by Loughgall in September, Lynch's side went on a remarkable 24-game unbeaten run in the league until their next loss against Crusaders earlier this month.

They were eight points behind Linfield at one stage but beating the Blues at Windsor Park in November proved to be the catalyst for them clawing their way back into the race.

They finished the campaign unbeaten in five league games after that reverse against Crusaders and did not lose against the Blues, Cliftonville, Glentoran and Coleraine this term.

Even when they exited the League Cup at the hands of Linfield on penalties and the Irish Cup at the semi-final stage after a rare below-par display against Cliftonville, they have always bounced back in the league.

The managed to generate momentum by going so long unbeaten and could capitalise when Linfield and previous title rivals Cliftonville, stumbled, through their own fine form.

Their experience of dealing with pressure following last year's title race will also have aided them in getting over the line.

They bettered their points tally from last season, scoring more goals and conceding less, an ominous sign for the rest of the league that they will come back even better next season.