Larne 8-1 Cliftonville: Gerard Lyttle apologises to Reds fans after 'unacceptable' defeat

Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle says the 8-1 hammering by Larne was "well, well below" the standard they have set this year.

Reds striker Ronan Hale was sent-off at 2-0 as the visitors crumbled against the Premiership leaders at Inver Park.

"On behalf of the players and coaching staff, we owe our supporters an apology because it's just unacceptable," said Lyttle.

"The players know it wasn't acceptable, we were way off it."

Andy Ryan bagged a hat-trick as Larne thumped the Irish Cup finalists to reclaim top spot from Linfield in the title race.

Third-placed Cliftonville face another stern test on Tuesday when they take on derby rivals Crusaders at Seaview.

"We've set unbelievable standards but this wasn't acceptable - the performance levels weren't acceptable and the basics of the game, we just didn't do it.

"Larne, like all good teams, smelled blood and went for it and we were on the end of a really bad defeat.

"Potentially the positive is that all good teams bounce back - we've a massive game on Tuesday night against our biggest rivals and there's no better than to potentially get things right.

"Hopefully we can get a response from the players."

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch was delighted with his team's display as the champions responded in style to last weekend's home defeat by the Crues to move a point clear of Linfield with three games left.

A visit to Glentoran is first up on Tuesday before a potentially title-deciding shown with the Blues at Windsor Park on 22 April.

"I thought we were magnificent - we were hurting, we felt we didn't do enough against Crusaders and probably felt we let ourselves down and let the fans down," said Lynch.

"We're delighted with the response and some of the performances - the only thing we have to do now is bring that to the Oval on Tuesday night.

"We'll not get carried away. It's definitely helps our goal difference but it's only three points. We'll dust ourselves down and get ourselves ready for Glentoran.

"If we take our eye off Glentoran the Linfield game mighty not mean anything - we'll deal with what's in front of us and first it's Glentoran on Tuesday night."