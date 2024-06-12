Larks soar over Big Sticks, 17-1

Jun. 12—BISMARCK — The Badlands Big Sticks took it on the chin, Tuesday, June 11 with a huge loss to regional rivals Bismarck, as the Larks (9-6) rose to the top of the Great Plains West division while the Dickinson-based ballclub dropped into the middle of the pack in the early, 2024 summer baseball season. The game was the first in what will be a series of games between the two teams that is bound to generate enthusiasm and interest as the 'Sticks progress through the Northwoods League.

The Big Sticks' lone run came in the second inning and the Larks never looked back, piling up a 7-1 lead through the bottom of the fourth inning en route to double-digit run-production in the seventh. In the second frame, second-baseman Tyler Tobey doubled and was advanced to third and scored on a fielder's choice.

The Big Sticks registered 3 errors to the Larks' 2 and were outhit by their hosts, 16-7, as the offense couldn't string together the necessary offense to get back into the game.

Starting righthander Landon Kiefer took the loss on 3.1 innings of work, but surrendered only 2 earned-runs along the way, while striking out 1 and giving up 1 walk and 6 hits. Designated-hitter Mason Strong went 2-for-4 as the only Big Sticks athlete with a multi-hit evening.

The home-and-home, Tuesday/Wednesday series continues today at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark, with the game beginning at 6:35 p.m.

