Larkin on Molina's tag out of Moran in 11th: 'You shouldn't have time to do that'

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Colin Moran (16) slides home as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) tags him out with the score tied 2-2 in the eleventh inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

One of the Cincinnati Reds' best opportunities to win Wednesday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals came in the bottom of the 11th inning, when Colin Moran was tagged out at home plate by catcher Yadier Molina for the second out.

The throw home from the shortstop was off target, but Molina adjusted in time to make the tag. The play was reviewed, and the out upheld.

Bally Sports Ohio's Barry Larkin suggested that it was a significant missed opportunity during the Reds' 5-3 loss in 13 innings.

"You were mentioning (that Colin Moran is ranked in the 500s in MLB) in sprint speed. Think about - the throw took Yadier Molina up the first-base line. He had time to catch the ball, spin around, get into the line of the runner and apply the tag. … You shouldn't have time to do that. That throw right there should've made that runner safe at the plate."

From The Enquirer's Albert Cesare via Twitter:

You tell me @Reds fans was he out? Via: @Enquirer play at the plate bottom of the 11th all tied 2-2. pic.twitter.com/opd6Uizjb1 — Albert Cesare (@AlbertCesare) September 1, 2022

Moran did have an infield single in the bottom of the 12th.

"Oh man, we've seen just about everything. But Colin Moran with the infield single!" Larkin said. "Legging it out! Definitely safe."

