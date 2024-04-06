Larimer leaves lasting impact on Claremore, Oklahoma tennis

Apr. 5—Michael Larimer pondered for a moment before a wide grin crept across his face.

"Well, you know, all good things must come to an end," he said.

He was referring to his decision to retire after spending 28 years coaching tennis, including 23 at Claremore. That storied career earned him an induction into the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame in February.

For Larimer, the decision to retire wasn't merely a matter of timing; it was a deeply personal choice rooted in family values and a desire for balance.

Raised in a family where teaching and coaching were esteemed professions, Larimer inherited a passion for both. His father Steve Larimer, a revered teacher and coach, imparted invaluable wisdom that would shape his career trajectory.

"You're gonna have to be a teacher first and a coach second if you decide to do this, son," his father advised — a mantra that Michael Larimer internalized and upheld throughout his tenure.

Despite the inherent challenges and demands of coaching, Michael Larimer's commitment to his players never wavered.

He embraced the dual role of educator and mentor, guiding generations of athletes with dedication.

Yet, as the years passed and his priorities shifted, Michael Larimer felt a growing desire to prioritize family and personal pursuits.

"I thought it was time because I wanted to spend a little more time with my family and the last few years in my education career just being a teacher," he said.

FAMILY BACKGROUND

Larimer's coaching career was not only a testament to his passion for tennis but also a reflection of his family's deep-rooted legacy in education and athletics.

Growing up in Ponca City, Larimer was immersed in a culture where sports and academics intertwined seamlessly thanks to the influence of his father. The elder Larimer was his mentor, instilling in him the values of hard work, discipline and perseverance — qualities that would shape his coaching philosophy for years to come.

With a father who coached tennis at Ponca City High School and a brother who followed suit in the coaching arena, Michael Larimer's path seemed predestined, guided by a familial tradition of excellence in both the classroom and on the court. It was this upbringing that laid the foundation for his future career path, setting him on a trajectory marked by a deep commitment to his students and athletes.

As Michael Larimer's coaching career flourished, so too did his family's legacy in education. With an older brother who also pursued a career in teaching and coaching, the Larimer family became synonymous with excellence both on and off the court.

"I felt like going into teaching would be stable because if I did my job, I had a job," Michael Larimer said. "That's what I felt. I had a lot of family background in it and had a lot of people to go to for advice. My older brother Brad was a basketball coach in high school in Oklahoma for 28 years. He was a tennis coach, also. My dad went 36 years as a teacher, and he coached football, basketball and tennis across 44 years. I have an aunt that was a principal, so I have a lot of family members that are in education, not just me."

Following in his father's footsteps, Michael Larimer embarked on his coaching journey armed with a wealth of knowledge and a genuine love for the sport.

Coaching was more than just a job — it was a calling. He relished the opportunity to mentor young athletes, guiding them not only in the nuances of tennis but also in life's invaluable lessons.

His coaching philosophy was simple yet profound — instill a sense of discipline, foster teamwork and above all, instill a belief in oneself. With each season, Michael Larimer witnessed the transformation of his players, instilling in them a sense of confidence and resilience that would serve them well beyond the confines of the tennis court.

"No excuses, do the work," Larimer often reiterated to his players, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. "I was always there to make sure that we followed that path. Sometimes they want to get off that path, but we just coach them up and get them on that path to believe in themselves.

"The first time you win that match where you're not supposed to win, it does a lot for a kid."

TEACHING CAREER

Transitioning away from the fast-paced world of coaching, Michael Larimer has found himself embarking on a new chapter of his professional journey — a chapter defined solely by his passion for teaching and a newfound sense of freedom in retirement.

Embracing his role as an educator, he approaches each day in the classroom with the same passion and dedication that had characterized his coaching career.

With a minor in history and a passion for storytelling, Michael Larimer brings history to life for his students. From the Renaissance courts of Europe to history unfolding in the current era, his classroom becomes a portal to the past, offering students a glimpse into the rich tapestry of human history.

"When I went back to school to get my required education courses, I got a minor in history and really enjoyed that," Michael Larimer said. "I used to visit Civil War battlefields, and I used to be very interested in history even when I wasn't in education. I've taught every subject pretty much, from Oklahoma history to honors U.S. history, from Teddy Roosevelt to Nixon and now I got world history from the Renaissance all the way up to modern times. I enjoy what I do, and that's the fun part about it — it's an easy transition from moving from doing both (coaching and teaching) to just being a teacher. Education, sometimes it's tough. I don't want to sit here and say it's easy. I've kind of rode this bike for a long time and understand it and feel very comfortable in the classroom.

"It has slowed things down, and it's time to go camping a little bit on the weekends."

POST-RETIREMENT TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

Beyond the confines of the classroom, Michael Larimer and his wife have embarked on a series of adventures, traversing the country in their trusty travel trailer.

From the majestic Rocky Mountains to the sun-drenched beaches of Florida, they have explored the beauty and diversity of the American landscape, reveling in the freedom of the open road.

"We've been going on a lot of trips, and we've gotten to see a lot of nice places," he said. "So far we've gone to Estes Park, Colo., the Red River, New Mexico and, surprisingly, the Black Hills of South Dakota. They're really, really neat with Mount Rushmore being over there. We experienced some of those places, and that was really neat. We've got a trip planned to the Great Smoky Mountains soon."

As they roam from state to state, Michael Larimer and his wife have found solace in the simple pleasures of life on the road.

Each new destination brings with it a sense of excitement and adventure as they embrace the unknown with open arms.

"We smile, and we take things in stride," Michael Larimer said. "We bring our dog, and me and my wife enjoy some time."

CLAREMORE'S RICH TENNIS HISTORY

Before Michael Larimer assumed the helm of Claremore's tennis program, the storied history of the sport in this community laid the foundation for future success.

From Lawrence Skimbo's championship victories in the late '80s and early '90s to the reign of Pat Heidlage and Neale Pashley's triumphs in the late '90s, Claremore had long been synonymous with tennis excellence.

"Claremore is a tennis-playing town," Michael Larimer said.

Yet, despite the town's rich tennis heritage, there remained untapped potential waiting to be unleashed.

When he first arrived at Claremore, Michael Larimer saw an opportunity to build upon the foundation that had been laid before him. He knew that with hard work, dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence, he could elevate Claremore tennis to new heights.

And elevate it did.

A COACHING TENACITY

Under Michael Larimer's guidance, Claremore tennis continued as a powerhouse program, with players consistently competing at the highest levels of the sport in Oklahoma.

He set out to create a culture that prioritized teamwork, sportsmanship and a tireless work ethic.

With a keen eye for talent and a knack for bringing out the best in his players, Michael Larimer had the privilege of coaching some talented players over the years.

But talent alone wasn't enough; it was their hard work and determination that truly set them apart.

His coaching philosophy was built on the foundation of teamwork and camaraderie, with players rallying together to support and encourage one another.

"I liked my team to be close, together and cheer each other," he said. "You're not gonna be in the bus not cheering on your teammate. That wasn't gonna happen with my crew, so they found that out quickly. We did a good job of rallying each other. Then when we had the boys and girls together, that was a good mix, too. We were kind of one happy family."

Throughout his tenure, Michael Larimer's coaching style was characterized by a balance of tough love and unwavering support, pushing his players to reach their full potential while providing guidance and mentorship every step of the way.

He always believed in his players, even when they might have not believed in themselves.

"I always wanted my kids to be in good shape because it'd be my fault if they lost if it was due to conditioning," Michael Larimer said. "If I felt like they needed to be run more, I did it, but there was a time where I was smart enough to rest them, too. It's a fine line there with tennis because you've got arms getting sore, and you played three matches that day. Sometimes I wouldn't let them serve for a day, then we'd go back and play another tournament. I was smart about when to turn up the heat and when to let it go off a little bit."

As the seasons unfolded, Michael Larimer's impact on Claremore's tennis program became increasingly evident, with the team achieving unprecedented success on both the regional and state levels.

The Zebras had some great moments and memorable victories, but more than the wins and losses, what mattered most was the bond that they forged as a team.

"I had some great experiences at the state tournament with kids," Michael Larimer said. "You always wanted them to play their best tennis then, and that's what we built up all year. We wanted to make sure they're playing their best when it counted."

MEMORABLE PLAYERS

Michael Larimer guided numerous talented players to success on the court, leaving a memorable mark on the program's storied history.

From individual standouts to cohesive team units, his coaching prowess and dedication to excellence were instrumental in shaping the success of his players.

Among the most memorable moments of Michael Larimer's coaching career were the numerous individual and team accomplishments achieved by his players. He recalled with pride the achievements of athletes who showcased exceptional skill, determination and sportsmanship under his guidance.

One of his standout players was Jeff Stone, whose talent and competitive spirit propelled him to success on the court. Stone's achievements included playing Division I tennis at Missouri State University, a testament to Michael Larimer's ability to develop and nurture top-tier talent.

"My best player I ever coached, Jeff Stone, was in that first group I had in 2001," he said. "... He was very competitive and would get after you. He was a runner-up his junior year and got third his senior year."

In addition to Stone, Michael Larimer coached several other players who left a lasting mark on the Claremore tennis program.

Players like Sam Marlar and Nathan Meredith, who captured the Class 4A state championship for No. 2 doubles in 2002, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, demonstrating the depth of talent cultivated under Michael Larimer's guidance.

"Sam Marlar and Nathan Meredith weren't afraid to try something," Michael Larimer said. "I said, 'OK, we're having a little trouble holding Nathan's serve, so let's line up in an i-formation and make the return think a little bit.' If you get your first serve in and they have to guess if it's forehand or backhand, you've got the edge in doubles. We ended up holding our serve there at the end with him serving, and they hit right into the net four times. We won four-straight points, and the match was over and it was time to shake hands, so that was really kind of cool. That was a memorable one. Sam Marlar and JC Haspell got runner-up the next year when Sam was a senior."

CJ Boydston and Paighton Johnson were another formidable duo who made a lasting impression.

Their tenacity and commitment to excellence propelled them to the 2017 No. 1 doubles final against Cascia Hall, falling in three sets.

"They almost had a set won but missed a volley, and they'll never forget it," Michael Larimer said. "But going three sets with Cascia Hall and being a distant seed compared to that 1-seed, you're gonna have to really play perfect to get that crown."

He also mentioned the No. 1 and No. 2 singles combo of Brooke Gunter and Kristin Richardson, who graduated in 2010.

They both finished as state runners-up their freshman year and continued to place high at the state tournament throughout the remainder of their careers as Lady Zebras. Gunter and Richardson earned all-state honors as well and helped Claremore win a regional title.

However, he said the best overall girls team he coached was the 2016 squad that defeated Duncan in three of four finals to end the Lady Demons' streak of regional titles.

GROWING THE SPORT

Michael Larimer's contributions to the growth and development of tennis in Oklahoma extended far beyond the confines of Claremore High School.

Throughout his illustrious career, he played a pivotal role in advancing the sport at both the grassroots and competitive levels, leaving an undeniable mark on the tennis community statewide.

As a passionate advocate for the sport and through his involvement in organizing tournaments and serving on the advisory board of the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association, Michael Larimer worked tirelessly to promote the sport and provide opportunities for aspiring players to showcase their talents.

His efforts to grow the sport extended beyond the court, for he worked diligently to establish a robust tournament circuit that attracted players from across the state.

By organizing and hosting tournaments, Michael Larimer created opportunities for players to test their skills against top competition and gain valuable experience on the court.

In addition to his work at the coaching level, Michael Larimer also played a key role in shaping the future of tennis in Oklahoma through his involvement in the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association.

As a member of the advisory board and regional selection committee, he provided valuable insights and expertise that helped guide the direction of the sport statewide.

"I felt like someone needed to step up as a person in this area for public schools," Michael Larimer said. "Everybody knows who Bishop Kelly is — they're gonna get the seeds and are gonna win matches. But the guys from Grove, Skiatook, Miami, Pryor and Collinsville, sometimes they'd have a real solid No. 1 singles player, but no one knew about it. You don't want to get your regional too packed, so you get involved in the organization. That's where I came in. I served on the advisory board many years, and I was usually that extra member on the regional selection committee. I'd tell them who was good in Eastern Oklahoma, and then they'd space players out. I wanted to make sure they didn't overpack our area, so I wanted to be on that.

"I wanted to make it fair for us because there were some years where they brought teams over to pack up our regionals. I was that voice for Northeast Oklahoma as an advisor."

Michael Larimer's impact on the growth of tennis in the state is reflected in the countless players whose lives he touched and whose passion for the sport he helped ignite.

Through his unwavering dedication and tireless efforts, he has left an enduring legacy that will continue to shape the future of tennis in Oklahoma for generations to come.

"This spring was the first time in 61 years that a Larimer was not coaching tennis because my brother's retired now, I just retired and my dad passed away," Michael Larimer said.