Largest single-location employer in each state in the United States
Biggest employer in every state
The question: Who is the largest employer in every state in the United States? The criteria: “companies considered for this list are headquartered in the state they represent, and many employees are at a single location.” The answer: Thanks to 24/7 Wall St., here is the answer for each state:
Alabama: Health Care Authority of City of Huntsville
Employees at location: 5,000 (Total: 14,000).
Sales volume: 1.7 billion.
City: Huntsville.
Alaska: AES Marine Support Services LLC
Employees at location: 1,812 (Total: 1,812).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Anchorage.
Arizona: Wok Parent LLC
Employees at location: 26,000 (Total: 26,000).
Sales volume: 71.8 million.
City: Scottsdale.
Arkansas: Walmart Inc.
Employees at location: 11,700 (Total: 2,200,000).
Sales volume: 524.0 billion.
City: Bentonville.
California: Buck Holdings LP
Employees at location: 90,000 (Total: 90,000).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Menlo Park.
Colorado: American Medical Response Inc.
Employees at location: 27,000 (Total: 33,000).
Sales volume: 4.5 billion.
City: Greenwood Village.
Connecticut: CCO Holdings Capital Corp.
Employees at location: 96,100 (Total: 96,100).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Stamford.
Delaware: E I Du Pont Nemours And Co,
Employees at location: 6,000 (Total: 21,000).
Sales volume: 13.8 billion.
City: Wilmington.
Florida: ADT Holdings
Employees at location: 16,000 (Total: 16,000).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Boca Raton.
Georgia: Creative Surfaces Inc.
Employees at location: 35,000 (Total: 35,000).
Sales volume: 2.0 million.
City: Atlanta.
Hawaii: Kyo-Ya Hotels & Resorts LP
Employees at location: 3,276 (Total: 4,000).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Honolulu.
Idaho: Albertsons Companies Inc.
Employees at location: 270,000 (Total: 545,000).
Sales volume: 62.5 billion.
City: Boise.
Illinois: Allstate Corp.
Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 46,290).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Northbrook.
Indiana: Couche-Tard US Inc.
Employees at location: 15,226 (Total: 15,226).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Columbus.
Iowa: PPW Holdings
Employees at location: 19,700 (Total: 19,700).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Des Moines.
Kansas: Wanda America Investment Holding Co. LTD
Employees at location: 37,236 (Total: 37,236).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Leawood.
Kentucky: UofL Health-Louisville Inc.
Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000).
Sales volume: 504.8 million.
City: Louisville.
Louisiana: Ochsner Foundation Hospital
Employees at location: 6,561 (Total: 6,561).
Sales volume: 206.1 million.
City: New Orleans.
Maine: LL Bean INC
Employees at location: 3,000 (Total: 5,000).
Sales volume: 879.7 million.
City: Freeport.
Maryland: URS Federal Services International Inc.
Employees at location: 39,690 (Total: 39,690).
Sales volume: 98.4 million.
City: Germantown.
Massachusetts: Austin Holdco Inc.
Employees at location: 22,830 (Total: 22,830).
Sales volume: 95.6 million.
City: Southborough.
Michigan: FCA US LLC
Employees at location: 77,817 (Total: 113,221).
Sales volume: 30.4 billion.
City: Auburn Hills.
Minnesota: Mayo Foundation For Medical Education and Research
Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 60,000).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Rochester.
Mississippi: Ingalls Shipbuilding Inc.
Employees at location: 7,546 (Total: 7,546).
Sales volume: 57.4 million.
City: Pascagoula.
Missouri: O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC
Employees at location: 50,000 (Total: 50,000).
Sales volume: 71.8 million.
City: Springfield.
Montana: Consumer Direct Care Network Virginia LLC
Employees at location: 44,915 (Total: 44,915).
Sales volume: 33,851.
City: Missoula.
Nebraska: Nebraska Medicine
Employees at location: 6,100 (Total: 15,200).
Sales volume: 1.8 billion.
City: Omaha.
Nevada: Station Voteco LLC
Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 12,000).
Sales volume: 45.0 million.
City: Las Vegas.
New Hampshire: Corning Neoptix
Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000).
Sales volume: 69.0 million.
City: Keene.
New Jersey: ADP Atlantic LLC
Employees at location: 54,000 (Total: 54,000).
Sales volume: 11.0 billion.
City: Roseland.
New Mexico: National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC
Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 12,000).
Sales volume: 31.1 million.
City: Albuquerque.
New York: BNY Mellon
Employees at location: 40,000 (Total: 40,000).
Sales volume: 399.4 million.
City: New York.
North Carolina: Rich Square Logistics LLC
Employees at location: 200,000 (Total: 200,000).
Sales volume: 200,000.
City: Charlotte.
North Dakota: Altru Health System
Employees at location: 3,100 (Total: 3,800).
Sales volume: 589.2 million.
City: Grand Forks.
Ohio: Needle Holdings Inc.
Employees at location: 22,000 (Total: 22,000).
Sales volume: 71.8 million.
City: Hudson.
Oklahoma: MSDG Elizabethtown LLC
Employees at location: 20,339 (Total: 20,339).
Sales volume: 1,000.
City: Oklahoma City.
Oregon: Nike Inc.
Employees at location: 12,600 (Total: 75,400).
Sales volume: 37.4 billion.
City: Beaverton.
Pennsylvania: Wolseley Investments Inc.
Employees at location: 32,986 (Total: 32,986).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Latrobe.
Rhode Island: SRA Companies Inc.
Employees at location: 7,300 (Total: 7,300).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Providence.
South Carolina: Compucom Systems Holding LLC
Employees at location: 11,005 (Total: 11,005).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Fort Mill.
South Dakota: N A Citibank
Employees at location: 3,200 (Total: 9,123).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Sioux Falls.
Tennessee: P&MCS Holding Corp.
Employees at location: 16,300 (Total: 16,300).
Sales volume: 42,769.
City: Memphis.
Texas: Kentucky Homecare Holdings Inc.
Employees at location: 85,300 (Total: 85,300).
Sales volume: 58.9 million.
City: Fort Worth.
Utah: Intermountain Health Care Health Services
Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 30,000).
Sales volume: 2.2 billion.
City: Murray.
Vermont: University of Vermont Medical Center Inc.
Employees at location: 4,000 (Total: 7,000).
Sales volume: 1.4 billion.
City: Burlington.
Virginia: BFI Transfer Systems of Virginia LLC
Employees at location: 33,000 (Total: 33,000).
Sales volume: 1.8 billion.
City: Manassas.
Washington: Huron Merger Sub LLC
Employees at location: 28,500 (Total: 28,500).
Sales volume: 33.6 billion.
City: Bellevue.
West Virginia: QSL of Wheeling Inc.
Employees at location: 4,829 (Total: 4,829).
Sales volume: N/A.
City: Triadelphia.
Wisconsin: SB/RH Holdings LLC
Employees at location: 13,000 (Total: 13,000)
Sales volume: 4.0 billion
City: Middleton
Wyoming: Omega Probe Inc.
Employees at location: 2,200 (Total: 2,200).
Sales volume: 1.2 billion.
City: Cheyenne.