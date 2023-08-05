Largest single-location employer in each state in the United States

Biggest employer in every state

USAT

The question: Who is the largest employer in every state in the United States? The criteria: “companies considered for this list are headquartered in the state they represent, and many employees are at a single location.” The answer: Thanks to 24/7 Wall St., here is the answer for each state:

Alabama: Health Care Authority of City of Huntsville

Employees at location: 5,000 (Total: 14,000).

Sales volume: 1.7 billion.

City: Huntsville.

Alaska: AES Marine Support Services LLC

Employees at location: 1,812 (Total: 1,812).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Anchorage.

Arizona: Wok Parent LLC

USAT

Employees at location: 26,000 (Total: 26,000).

Sales volume: 71.8 million.

City: Scottsdale.

Arkansas: Walmart Inc.

USAT

Employees at location: 11,700 (Total: 2,200,000).

Sales volume: 524.0 billion.

City: Bentonville.

California: Buck Holdings LP

Dollar Tree (Getty)

Employees at location: 90,000 (Total: 90,000).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Menlo Park.

Colorado: American Medical Response Inc.

Picasa

Employees at location: 27,000 (Total: 33,000).

Sales volume: 4.5 billion.

City: Greenwood Village.

Connecticut: CCO Holdings Capital Corp.

USAT

Employees at location: 96,100 (Total: 96,100).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Stamford.

Delaware: E I Du Pont Nemours And Co,

Dupont

Employees at location: 6,000 (Total: 21,000).

Sales volume: 13.8 billion.

City: Wilmington.

Florida: ADT Holdings

ADT

Employees at location: 16,000 (Total: 16,000).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Boca Raton.

Georgia: Creative Surfaces Inc.

Creative Surfaces Inc. via Facebook

Employees at location: 35,000 (Total: 35,000).

Sales volume: 2.0 million.

City: Atlanta.

Hawaii: Kyo-Ya Hotels & Resorts LP

Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts

Employees at location: 3,276 (Total: 4,000).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Honolulu.

Idaho: Albertsons Companies Inc.

Albertsons (Getty)

Employees at location: 270,000 (Total: 545,000).

Sales volume: 62.5 billion.

City: Boise.

Illinois: Allstate Corp.

AllState (Getty)

Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 46,290).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Northbrook.

Indiana: Couche-Tard US Inc.

Circle K (Getty)

Employees at location: 15,226 (Total: 15,226).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Columbus.

Iowa: PPW Holdings

Getty

Employees at location: 19,700 (Total: 19,700).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Des Moines.

Kansas: Wanda America Investment Holding Co. LTD

USAT

Employees at location: 37,236 (Total: 37,236).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Leawood.

Kentucky: UofL Health-Louisville Inc.

University of Louisville

Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000).

Sales volume: 504.8 million.

City: Louisville.

Louisiana: Ochsner Foundation Hospital

Infrogmation of New Orleans

Employees at location: 6,561 (Total: 6,561).

Sales volume: 206.1 million.

City: New Orleans.

Maine: LL Bean INC

LL Bean

Employees at location: 3,000 (Total: 5,000).

Sales volume: 879.7 million.

City: Freeport.

Maryland: URS Federal Services International Inc.

Employees at location: 39,690 (Total: 39,690).

Sales volume: 98.4 million.

City: Germantown.

Massachusetts: Austin Holdco Inc.

Getty

Employees at location: 22,830 (Total: 22,830).

Sales volume: 95.6 million.

City: Southborough.

Michigan: FCA US LLC

Getty

Employees at location: 77,817 (Total: 113,221).

Sales volume: 30.4 billion.

City: Auburn Hills.

Minnesota: Mayo Foundation For Medical Education and Research

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 60,000).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Rochester.

Mississippi: Ingalls Shipbuilding Inc.

Ingalls

Employees at location: 7,546 (Total: 7,546).

Sales volume: 57.4 million.

City: Pascagoula.

Missouri: O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC

O’Reilly Auto

Employees at location: 50,000 (Total: 50,000).

Sales volume: 71.8 million.

City: Springfield.

Montana: Consumer Direct Care Network Virginia LLC

USAT

Employees at location: 44,915 (Total: 44,915).

Sales volume: 33,851.

City: Missoula.

Nebraska: Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine via Facebook

Employees at location: 6,100 (Total: 15,200).

Sales volume: 1.8 billion.

City: Omaha.

Nevada: Station Voteco LLC

USAT

Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 12,000).

Sales volume: 45.0 million.

City: Las Vegas.

New Hampshire: Corning Neoptix

USAT

Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000).

Sales volume: 69.0 million.

City: Keene.

New Jersey: ADP Atlantic LLC

(File)

Employees at location: 54,000 (Total: 54,000).

Sales volume: 11.0 billion.

City: Roseland.

New Mexico: National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC

(File)

Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 12,000).

Sales volume: 31.1 million.

City: Albuquerque.

New York: BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon Center, Pittsburgh (CC BY 2.0) by Tony Webster

Employees at location: 40,000 (Total: 40,000).

Sales volume: 399.4 million.

City: New York.

North Carolina: Rich Square Logistics LLC

Employees at location: 200,000 (Total: 200,000).

Sales volume: 200,000.

City: Charlotte.

North Dakota: Altru Health System

Getty

Employees at location: 3,100 (Total: 3,800).

Sales volume: 589.2 million.

City: Grand Forks.

Ohio: Needle Holdings Inc.

USAT

Employees at location: 22,000 (Total: 22,000).

Sales volume: 71.8 million.

City: Hudson.

Oklahoma: MSDG Elizabethtown LLC

USAT

Employees at location: 20,339 (Total: 20,339).

Sales volume: 1,000.

City: Oklahoma City.

Oregon: Nike Inc.

Getty

Employees at location: 12,600 (Total: 75,400).

Sales volume: 37.4 billion.

City: Beaverton.

Pennsylvania: Wolseley Investments Inc.

Wolseley

Employees at location: 32,986 (Total: 32,986).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Latrobe.

Rhode Island: SRA Companies Inc.

(File)

Employees at location: 7,300 (Total: 7,300).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Providence.

South Carolina: Compucom Systems Holding LLC

Compucom

Employees at location: 11,005 (Total: 11,005).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Fort Mill.

South Dakota: N A Citibank

Getty

Employees at location: 3,200 (Total: 9,123).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Sioux Falls.

Tennessee: P&MCS Holding Corp.

USAT

Employees at location: 16,300 (Total: 16,300).

Sales volume: 42,769.

City: Memphis.

Texas: Kentucky Homecare Holdings Inc.

USAT

Employees at location: 85,300 (Total: 85,300).

Sales volume: 58.9 million.

City: Fort Worth.

Utah: Intermountain Health Care Health Services

Getty

Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 30,000).

Sales volume: 2.2 billion.

City: Murray.

Vermont: University of Vermont Medical Center Inc.

Getty

Employees at location: 4,000 (Total: 7,000).

Sales volume: 1.4 billion.

City: Burlington.

Virginia: BFI Transfer Systems of Virginia LLC

USAT

Employees at location: 33,000 (Total: 33,000).

Sales volume: 1.8 billion.

City: Manassas.

Washington: Huron Merger Sub LLC

USAT

Employees at location: 28,500 (Total: 28,500).

Sales volume: 33.6 billion.

City: Bellevue.

West Virginia: QSL of Wheeling Inc.

Quaker Steak and Lube Wheeling, WV via Facebook

Employees at location: 4,829 (Total: 4,829).

Sales volume: N/A.

City: Triadelphia.

Wisconsin: SB/RH Holdings LLC

Employees at location: 13,000 (Total: 13,000)

Sales volume: 4.0 billion

City: Middleton

Wyoming: Omega Probe Inc.

USAT

Employees at location: 2,200 (Total: 2,200).

Sales volume: 1.2 billion.

City: Cheyenne.

Story originally appeared on List Wire