Largest CFB spring game attendances over the last two weekends

It might not be regular-season football, but in the middle of April, I will take any football I can get. Spring games are the first time we get to see new hires in action as well as getting to watch position battles play out in real time.

For Alabama, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered after a disappointing season and the departure of Bryce Young. A lot of schools are like the Crimson Tide in this regard and we get to finally make judgments on the new rosters with our own eyes.

Over the last two weekends, the in-person attendance for spring games has been massive with nine schools exceeding 50,000 fans. Below, are the top-12 attended spring games of 2023

Florida State Seminoles

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Seminoles had 33,107 fans in attendance for annual their Garnet vs Gold game. Head coach Mike Norvell has Florida State trending in the right direction for the first time in about a decade,

USC Trojans

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans packed the Colosseum with 33,427 in their second year under Lincoln Riley. Half of them were probably NFL scouts salivating over Caleb Williams.

Colorado Buffaloes

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders’ first spring in Boulder brought in 47,277 Buffalo fans. Without question, they are the most intriguing team in all of college football heading into the 2023 season.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson and Dabo Swinney seated 50,000 people for their spring game. After missing out on the playoffs the past few years, they’ll likely be back in contention for a top-four seed in 2023.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks are red hot riding into 2023 after ending the year with massive wins against No. 6 Tennessee and No. 13 Clemson. Spencer Rattler is probably the best returning QB in the conference and 51,000 fans came out to see him play. (I’m sure South Carolina fans won’t mention that they had more fans show out for their game than Clemson did).

Story continues

Georgia Bulldogs

Sports Richard Hamm

The defending back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs continue to be one of the hottest tickets in the sport as they brought in 54,000 fans. The biggest question in Athens is, can they three-peat?

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite one of the most disappointing seasons in Oklahoma history, the Sooners faithful showed out in full with 54,509 in attendance. Brent Venables hopes to get back to the double-digit win standard in Norman this year after going 6-7 in 2022.

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Volunteers are coming off of their best year this century and the fans in Knoxville believe in Josh Heupel as 58,473 faithful came out. Replacing Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt will be no easy task.

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

58,710 fans came out to see Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson compete for Alabama’s QB1 job. The Tide had the largest spring attendance of any SEC school.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The hype is real in Lincoln for Matt Rhule’s first year with the Huskers as 66,045 fans showed up for his first action. Outside of Colorado, they might be the most interesting team in the country to follow as a neutral fan this year.

Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State continues to be one of the best overall environments in the college football world. 68,000 fans showing up for a spring game is pretty impressive, but still second in the Big Ten.

Ohio State Buckeyes

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Say what you want about the Buckeye faithful, but they are a loyal lot and proudly represented at the spring game with 75,122 in attendance. They reload every year and will certainly be contending for a playoff spot in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire