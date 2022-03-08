MLB may soon use larger bases in games. Here’s how it could benefit Kansas City Royals

Although the Major League Baseball season remains on hold because of the owners’ lockout, the negotiations continue.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reported Sunday that one area of agreement appears to be on rule changes.

“The players agreed, contingent on other things,” Drellich wrote, “to an element the league was seeking regarding on-field rule changes: the ability for the commissioner to put in a pitch clock, larger bases or restrictions on the shift, as early as the 2023 season.”

Many fans have heard of a pitch clock and/or limits on defensive shifts, but the bigger bases may be something new.

The Atlantic League tested larger bases in 2019, and they were used at Triple-A last year.

The bases fans are used to seeing at games are 15 inches square, but the bases at Triple-A were increased to 18 inches.

Chris Marinak, Major League Baseball’s chief operations and strategy officer, told Ken Davidoff of the New York Post a year ago the bases at Triple-A have “less of a ramp.” The change came in part after talking with players.

“Guys really come into the bag hard,” Marinak told Davidoff. “They’re trying to steal bases. They’re more athletic than they were certainly 75 years ago, or whenever that (base) was designed.

“We made that change to the neighborhood play (so that) you have to actually hit the bag. (Players said), ‘It would be nice if there were a little more real estate here so I didn’t get killed as I was trying to strike the bag and turn a double play.’ We hear the same thing from the first basemen: ‘Hey, I’ve really got to be careful about where I place my foot so I don’t get my heel stepped on.’ Comments around more guys using molded cleats. The base isn’t really designed to take a high level of force.”

Yes, safety is a big reason behind the bigger bases, but it’s not the only motivation for a change.

How it could help KC

The Royals led the majors in stolen bases last season, and they have been in the top four in that category in each of the previous three seasons.

Last season, Royals batters were 28th in strikeouts, and they have been in the bottom half of that category each season since 2017, with the exception of the 60-game season in 2020.

Putting the ball in play and being aggressive on the base paths are traits the Royals prize.

Theo Epstein, the former Red Sox and Cubs general manager, talked with ESPN’s Jesse Rogers last year about how bigger bases can impact games. You can see why larger bases could help the Royals.

“Just putting the ball in play will make you more likely to reach the base,” Epstein said. “Infields would have to play in. More balls would get through. The value of a single rises dramatically. The trip around the bases is easier. Now there’ll be a huge premium on just getting on base and athletes who can run.

“You’re not necessarily accomplishing all that by extending the base 3 inches but you are around the margins. You are nudging the game in a better direction.”

Bloomberg reported last October that MLB liked what it saw from the effect of larger bases in Atlantic League games, as it led to a bump in batting average on balls-in-play (BABIP), stolen base attempts and stolen base success rates.

All of that seems like it could be beneficial to the Royals, if the rule change ends up being implemented.