Large, unmanned Air Force drone crashes in field near Grand Forks

Aug. 6—GRAND FORKS — An unmanned Air Force drone has crashed in a field about 4 miles north of Grand Forks Air Force Base.

An RQ-4 Global Hawk crashed into a field on the 2700 block of 27th Avenue Northeast shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, according to interviews with Grand Forks County Sheriff's deputies and Air Force public affairs staff. The drone was returning to the base.

Sheriff's deputies, Air Force staff and members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol are on the scene.

The Air Force is working to recover the drone, which has a 130.9-foot wingspan and weighs about 14,950 pounds.

