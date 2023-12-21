Large number of Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class to enroll early

Once upon a time it would be an aberration for a football recruit to leave their high school early, enroll into college and participate in spring ball.

But now it’s the norm and it seems as if the kids can’t wait to get onto the Oregon campus in Eugene and become Ducks. The quicker these kids are in the system, the quicker they’ll be able to develop and help out.

Only four of the new recruits that just signed will wait and join the team in the summer and all of those are on the offensive side. Every single recruit expected to play defense will be in Eugene in the coming weeks to provide depth and talent to a unit that’s already stocked with both.

Oregon’s 2024 class has been heralded as one of the top classes in the country and second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State. Here’s a look at who is expected to enroll early and participate in spring ball:

QB Luke Moga

WR Dillon Gresham

WR Jack Ressler

TE A.J. Pugliano

WR Roger Saleapaga

OL Jac'Qawn McRoy

DL Aydin Breland

DL Xadavien Sims

DL Tionne Gray

EDGE Elijah Rushing

EDGE Jaxson Jones

LB Dylan Williams

LB Kamar Mothudi

LB Brayden Platt

CB Ify Obidegwu

CD Dakota Fields

CB Sione Laulea

Safety Aaron Flowers

Safety Kingston Lopa

WR Ryan Pellum

