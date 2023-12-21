Large number of Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class to enroll early
Once upon a time it would be an aberration for a football recruit to leave their high school early, enroll into college and participate in spring ball.
But now it’s the norm and it seems as if the kids can’t wait to get onto the Oregon campus in Eugene and become Ducks. The quicker these kids are in the system, the quicker they’ll be able to develop and help out.
Only four of the new recruits that just signed will wait and join the team in the summer and all of those are on the offensive side. Every single recruit expected to play defense will be in Eugene in the coming weeks to provide depth and talent to a unit that’s already stocked with both.
Oregon’s 2024 class has been heralded as one of the top classes in the country and second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State. Here’s a look at who is expected to enroll early and participate in spring ball:
QB Luke Moga
Ready to sling it.
Let’s go, @LukeMogaQB!#GoDucks x #NSD24
WR Dillon Gresham
Electric.@dillon_gresham is a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD24
WR Jack Ressler
Playmaker.
Welcome @jackressler88 to Oregon!#GoDucks x #NSD24
TE A.J. Pugliano
Keeping this talent in Oregon.@AJ_Pugliano is a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD24
WR Roger Saleapaga
Locked in as a Duck.
Welcome to the family, @RogerSaleapaga6!#GoDucks x #NSD24
OL Jac'Qawn McRoy
Size and strength up front.@5star_shaq is coming to Oregon!#GoDucks x #NSD24
DL Aydin Breland
Coming to make an impact.
Welcome to Oregon, @AydinBreland!#GoDucks x #NSD24
DL Xadavien Sims
Oklahoma ➡️ Eugene.@XadavienS is officially a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD24
DL Tionne Gray
Force up front.
Welcome to Oregon, @tionne_gray!#GoDucks x #NSD24
EDGE Elijah Rushing
Elite off the edge.
Let’s go to work, @elijah_rushing!#GoDucks x #NSD24
EDGE Jaxson Jones
Ready to grind.@JaxsonJones80 is a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD24
LB Dylan Williams
Big-time ‘backer joining the flock.
Let’s go to work, @Dwill_2024!#GoDucks x #NSD24
LB Kamar Mothudi
From LA to Eugene.
Welcome, @kamar_mothudi!#GoDucks x #NSD24
LB Brayden Platt
Staying in the PNW.
Let’s roll, @braydenplatt2!#GoDucks x #NSD24
CB Ify Obidegwu
Ready to ball.@Ify1kk is locked in with the Ducks!#GoDucks x #NSD24
CD Dakota Fields
Got us a ballhawk.
Welcome to the Duck family, @dkthegreat__!#GoDucks x #NSD24
CB Sione Laulea
Dynamic addition to the secondary.
Welcome to Oregon, @TheRealSione04!#GoDucks x #NSD24
Safety Aaron Flowers
Ready to fly around.
Let’s grind, @aaronflowers06!#GoDucks x #NSD24
Safety Kingston Lopa
Sacramento to Eugene.@LopaKingston is officially a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD24
WR Ryan Pellum
Another playmaker.
Welcome to Oregon, @ryan_pellum!#GoDucks x #NSD24
