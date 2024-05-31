Large crowds expected for Epsom Derby festival

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the annual flat race festival [BBC]

Final preparations are under way for the 245th annual Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The race will be televised by 36 international broadcasters.

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which started on Friday.

The draw took place in Epsom town centre on Thursday, two miles away from the race track for the first time.

It was undertaken by TV broadcaster Frankie Foster and the Mayor of Epsom and Ewell Steve Bridger.

Mr Bridger said: "It’s a historical event which brings everyone together and helps put Epsom on the map.

"We’re very proud of it."

Tom Sammes, general manager at Epsom Downs Racecourse, said: “Racing plays an important role in the day-to-day life of Epsom, not only as a racecourse but as an equine training centre throughout the year.

"With that in mind we thought taking the draw into the local community was a great way to showcase a small part of what we do to the people who live here.”

A protester was detained by police on the racecourse during last year's Derby, but he failed to stop the race.

