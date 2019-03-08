At Large with Alex Wong: Wizards assistant and WNBA star Kristi Toliver

Welcome to “At Large with Alex Wong,” a podcast where I’ll be sitting down with athletes, celebrities, media personalities and generally interesting people to dive beyond the surface and find out who these people really are.

At NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, I was able to connect with WNBA star Kristi Toliver to chat about her career path and new role as the assistant coach of the Washington Wizards.

During our conversation, I asked Toliver about how difficult it might have been growing up to see her dreams of playing professional basketball as a reality. When she told me it wasn’t at all, because she couldn’t envision herself doing anything else, I felt the conviction and determination in her voice and realized that this was exactly why Toliver is where she is today.

Kristi Toliver is a pioneer in women’s basketball. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

As an NCAA champion, a WNBA champion and now an NBA assistant coach, Toliver continues to open doors for her peers and is setting an example for women growing up who have the same aspirations as she did many years ago.

On this episode, Toliver and I chat about her basketball journey, what she remembers about her first day as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards, being a role model for younger kids, and more.

