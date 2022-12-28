Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has shared one of his plans for the offseason.

The 2023 season is the final one covered by Tunsil’s current contract and he told DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com that he wants to negotiate a new deal with Houston this offseason. Tunsil also shared his desire to see that contract make him the highest-paid tackle in the league.

“I don’t know who’s the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at $23 [million], but I want to top that,” Tunsil said. “Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I’m playing. Everything lining up perfectly.”

Williams’ $23,010,000 average annual salary is the best in the league. Tunsil had an average annual salary of $22 million in the three-year extension he signed with the Texans in 2020.

Tunsil has a non-guaranteed base salary of $18.5 million next season and a cap hit of over $35 million.

Laremy Tunsil wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk