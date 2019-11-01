Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard will be game-time decisions for Texans

The Jaguars posted eight sacks in last Sunday’s win over the Jets, so protecting Deshaun Watson is going to be a priority for the Texans in London this weekend.

They will be heading into the game with uncertainty about who will be available to block for Watson during the game. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said on Friday that the team will be making game-time decisions about whether left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard will be playing the matchup of divisional rivals.

Tunsil has been a limited participant in practice this week because of a shoulder injury. Howard was limited on Wednesday, but moved up to full participation on Thursday. He’s dealing with a knee problem.

Houston left cornerback Lonnie Johnson, safety Tashaun Gipson, cornerback Bradley Roby, wide receiver Will Fuller and offensive lineman Greg Mancz at home when they flew to London. Their final injury report of the week will be released later on Friday.