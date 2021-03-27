Laremy Tunsil trade proves a major building block for Dolphins’ roster

Michael David Smith
·2 min read
The Dolphins made two blockbuster trades on Friday, first with the 49ers and then with the Eagles, and those two trades resulted in the draft picks that will shape Miami’s roster for years to come. But those trades couldn’t have happened without a previous blockbuster trade.

That was the Dolphins trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, acquiring picks that included the No. 3 overall pick that Miami just sent to San Francisco.

In that trade, the Dolphins sent Tunsil to the Texans in exchange for Houston’s first-round pick in 2020 and first- and second-round picks in 2021. (Houston also traded offensive tackle Julién Davenport and defensive back Johnson Bademosi to Miami, while Miami also sent wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick to Houston, but the headline was Tunsil for two firsts and a second.)

With the Texans’ 2020 first-round pick, the Dolphins traded down with the Packers, who drafted quarterback Jordan Love. That gave the Dolphins the 30th overall pick (spent on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene) and the Packers’ fourth-round pick. The Dolphins then used the Packers’ fourth-round pick in a trade to get Miami’s own fourth-round pick back from Houston, and draft guard Solomon Kindley.

Then yesterday the Dolphins traded the Texans’ 2021 first-round pick to the 49ers, then made another trade with the Eagles, and the Dolphins ended up with the sixth overall pick in 2021 and the 49ers’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

The Dolphins currently have two first-round picks and two second-round picks this year, two third-round picks in 2022 and two fist-round picks in 2023. They should be in great draft shape for years to come. And it all started with the Tunsil trade.

