Laremy Tunsil signs contract extension to stay with Houston Texans

Laremy Tunsil, Texans agree to huge contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Laremy Tunsil will remain in Houston. According to multiple reports, Tunsil signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Texans on Sunday.

There had been some speculation that the Texans might try to trade Tunsil as they continue to rebuild their franchise under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, and with a new incoming rookie QB. If he had been on the market, Tunsil would’ve been the best left tackle available to GMs this offseason.

The Bears are expected to add some more offensive line help throughout the draft, whether that be with the No. 9 pick or with some of their other picks. Adding another tackle would either shore up the right side, or would give the Bears flexibility to try Braxton Jones at right tackle, after he started all 17 games for the Bears at left tackle in 2022. Jones had a rocky start to his career at left tackle last year, but noticeably improved as the season progressed. According to PFF, Jones averaged 2.4 pressures allowed per game in true pass sets over the first half of the season. In the second half that number dropped to 1.0 per game.

According to multiple reports, Tunsil represented himself in negotiations with some help from Saint Omni. If that name sounds familiar to Bears fans, that’s because Omni was the man who helped guide Roquan Smith in his trade away from the Bears and in his contract extension with the Ravens.

