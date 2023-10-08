Laremy Tunsil set to return for Texans vs. Falcons

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's strong start to his rookie season has been particularly impressive because he's been doing it without left tackle Laremy Tunsil. That changes today.

Tunsil is expected to play today against the Falcons, according to multiple reports. He had been listed as questionable with a knee injury that has kept him out the last three weeks.

When healthy, the 29-year-old Tunsil is one of the NFL's elite offensive linemen. This year he was hurt in Week One and hasn't played since.

Despite Tunsil's absence, Stroud has been outstanding, throwing for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions during the Texans' 2-2 start. Houston is a 2.5-point underdogs at 2-2 Atlanta today.