Laremy Tunsil returns to practice Wednesday

The Texans made only one change to their practice report Wednesday.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (groin) returned to practice on a limited basis.

The other seven players who didn't practice Wednesday remained out Thursday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), fullback Andrew Beck (calf), receiver Noah Brown (back), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle) and receiver Robert Woods (hip) did not participate.

Greenard, who has 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits this season, missed all of last week's practices and the game against the Titans with his injury. So, his continued absence doesn't bode well for his availability this week.