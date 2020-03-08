Laremy Tunsil recovering from shoulder surgery

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Pro Bowler’s rehab is expected to get him back in time for training camp.

Tunsil, 25, started 14 games last season in his first season in Houston after a trade from Miami.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, on the books for a $10.35 million base salary for 2020. But Tunsil is seeking a long-term deal that will average somewhere north of $19 million, according to Wilson, which would give Tunsil the highest annual average at his position.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson currently is the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. His $72 million deal includes $55.8 million guaranteed and averages $18 million per season.

Tunsil recently parted ways with Creative Artists Agency and is seeking new representation. Among the options Tunsil is considering is representing himself.

