Laremy Tunsil limited at Texans practice

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil declared himself “good” after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Texans for a spell due to an ankle injury, but the Texans didn’t want to overwork him in Wednesday’s practice.

Tunsil was listed as a limited participant as the team got on the field for the first time ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Chargers. As long as he doesn’t take a step backward, it’s likely that the Texans will keep him on a limited level in order to keep him on track to be in the lineup this weekend.

No players missed practice for the Texans on Wednesday.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) and Will Fuller (non-injury reasons), running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring), offensive guard Senio Kelemete (wrist) and safety A.J. Moore (knee) were also limited while safety Justin Reid was a full participant after being bothered by a shoulder injury last weekend.