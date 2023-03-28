Laremy Tunsil invites Lamar Jackson to QB the Texans

Laremy Tunsil is invested in the Houston Texans.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $75 million contract and hopes to remain with the Texans for the rest of his playing days. Along the way, Tunsil hopes to elevate his game and prove annually he is the best tackle in the NFL.

While Tunsil is in Clutch City, it appears he will be the Texans’ biggest recruiter.

The left tackle took to Twitter Monday and tagged Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hours after the former 2019 NFL MVP appeared to be done with his current team.

“@Lj_era8 wasssuppppp !!!!!! Come 2 the city,” Tunsil tweeted.

@Lj_era8 wasssuppppp !!!!! Come 2 the city 🤟🏾 — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) March 27, 2023

Even new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said that the acquisition of Jackson’s talents would technically be a matter they would have to consider.

“We look at all options for our team,” Ryans said at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix Monday. “That falls into that category as well.”

For the Texans to acquire Jackson, they would need to give up two first-round picks in addition to meeting the former 2018 first-round pick’s contract requirements. Houston has two first-round picks available this year at Nos. 2 and 12 overall; they have the capital.

A concern in adding Jackson would be availability. For the past two seasons, Jackson has missed at least the final four games while the Ravens were in competitive playoff races.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't believe size matters with Bryce Young

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire