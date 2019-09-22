Laremy Tunsil expected to play

The Texans haven’t seen the kind of improvement they hoped to see from their offensive line, but it appears they’ll have left tackle Laremy Tunsil on the field as they try for better results in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tunsil is dealing with an ankle injury that made him a limited participant in practice all week. Word on Friday was that he planned to play and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that’s expected to be the case.

Houston traded two first-round picks and a second-round pick to Miami in a deal that brought back Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills. After allowing 62 sacks in 2018, a desire to upgrade the offensive line was the obvious impetus for paying such a heavy price.

Through two games, the results haven’t been too good. Deshaun Watson‘s been sacked 10 times and the Texans will need to check Chargers pass rushers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa this Sunday.