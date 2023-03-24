Former Dolphins DL John Jenkins signs with Raiders
Miami loses some depth.
As we near the 2023 NFL Draft, we'll be tracking all of the Eagles' reported top-30 visits. By Dave Zangaro
Japan is the new World Baseball Classic champion, and as John Tomase writes, some of the nation's best players could find their way to the major leagues in the coming years. The Red Sox need to be in the mix.
The Texans have gone 4-12, 4-13 and 3-13-1 over the last three seasons, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil says that trend is about to change. Tunsil, who signed a new contract with the Texans this week, said he wanted to stay in Houston in part because he genuinely believes the Texans are going to be [more]
The start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season hasn’t quite gone exactly the way AJ Allmendinger was hoping. Neither did the end of last year’s race at Circuit of The Americas, when eventual race winner Ross Chastain dumped him into Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet on the final lap to take command of the […]
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The new defensive player was originally drafted by the Patriots.
Whatever else Rory McIlroy was destined to take away from this WGC Dell Match Play it was certain that his astonishing drive to three feet on the 375-yard 18th here at Austin Country Club would live long in the memory
Penalties, replay and kickoffs will be among the rule changes proposed by teams and the league.
The Eagles have emerged as a possible landing spot for long-time Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to a report. By Reuben Frank
Sports Illustrated ranked the Chicago Bears' skills position groups in the top-15 in the NFL.
Among all the comings and goings on the 49ers' defensive line, the club is expecting big things from Kalia Davis after he spent his rookie season rehabbing from a torn ACL.
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
With a month to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, Bears insider Josh Schrock reveals his first big board filled with Day 1 and 2 players who can help the Bears immediately.
The Elite Eight will be set after Friday night's Sweet 16 games.
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]