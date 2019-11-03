Laremy Tunsil, Dede Westbrook won’t play in London

The Texans listed both of their starting offensive tackles as questionable on Friday and one of them is going to miss Sunday’s game in London against the Jaguars.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is inactive due to a shoulder injury. Tunsil was limited in practice all week and is missing a game for the first time this season. Roderick Johnson and Chris Clark are backup tackle options for the Texans.

The Texans traveled to London without wide receiver Will Fuller, safety Tashaun Gipson, cornerback Lonnie Johnson, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and cornerback Bradley Roby. Linebacker Tyrell Adams rounds out the inactives.

On the Jacksonville side, wide receiver Dede Westbrook will miss the game. He has been dealing with neck and shoulder ailments.

Running back Tyler Ervin, cornerback D.J. Hayden, linebacker Leon Jacobs, linebacker Quincy Williams, offensive lineman Brandon Thomas and defensive tackle Dontavius Russell are also inactive for Jacksonville.