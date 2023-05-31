Laremy Tunsil among non-participants at Texans OTAs

The Houston Texans were missing a key piece of their offensive line again at organized team activities.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil was not practicing at Houston Methodist Training Center.

OTAs are voluntary, and Tunsil similarly did not show up last year. However, the former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round pick was present for mandatory minicamp.

Other non-participants included defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Sheldon Rankins, and cornerback Steven Nelson.

The Texans had players not practicing due to injury, which included receiver John Metchie (hamstring), guard Kenyon Green (knee surgery, shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (labrum surgery), defensive lineman Thomas Booker (hamstring), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (groin), and linebacker Garret Wallow (ankle surgery).

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire